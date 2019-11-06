SAN ANTONIO — This year, the Warrior Games will be held in Tampa, Florida. Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition. It brings together hundreds of wounded, ill and injured service members. Veterans compete in the games as well. The teams are separated into different U.S. military branches and international groups. There are 14 different sports in the competition.

It will be the second time Corporal Matthew Maddux has been chosen to go to the competition and represent team Marine Corps. He will be competing in shot put, discus and is an alternate for archery. He won two gold medals in the Marine Corps trials for shot put and discus.

Corporal Maddux sustained severe injuries after a tank explosion. He has damage to his body, including impaired vision and permanent scars.

“I joined the Marine Corps to be better than myself and be part of a family and organization like a brotherhood. And to be able to, still as a wounded warrior, wear team Marine Corps and represent the wounded warrior Marine Corps is the biggest honor I could ever have,” he said.

It is the first year for Corporal Troy Frodl to compete. He will be rowing, swimming, competing in archery and wheelchair tennis. He sustained injuries after he got into a motorcycle crash. Another driver rear-ended him and he slid under a semi-truck.

“There were patients here, Marines who have sustained serious injuries and I’ve got my own, but I didn’t feel like mine were severe enough. But being able to be here and see them, just astonishing athletes, adapting to everything thrown at them, it’s amazing to be able to be here and compete with them,” Frodl said.

While the two Marines are hoping to bring home the winning medals for team Marine Corps, their mission is also about helping to better the community. They volunteer at Habitat for Humanity and San Antonio Pets Alive!

"It's a win-win for us that we could get therapy with the animals and provide and take care of them so they can be adopted to other families,” Frodl said.

“We began to look at our different options to give back to the community and the first one that came to mind was working at an animal shelter,” said Maddux. “It feels good to be able to just give back. To show that even though we’re injured, we can still do a lot.”

Maddux also visits military patients who sustained burns during their service. He said he shares his story and encourages them to move forward. San Antonio will host the Warrior Games next year. Maddux will be the ambassador for the 2020 competition.