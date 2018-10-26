SAN ANTONIO — The nonprofit group Soldiers' Angels is celebrating its 15th anniversary. In order to celebrate, the group decided to pack 15,000 care packages in 15 hours for current and former military members.

Soldiers' Angels provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families, and a growing veteran population.

Of those 15,000 packages, 5,000 will go to currently deployed military members, 5,000 hygiene kits will be sent to veteran patients in VA hospitals, and 5,000 boxed lunches will also go to veterans that need a meal.

"It's amazing the difference a care package makes for people," Soldiers' Angels President & CEO Amy Palmer said. "We get emails every day from people that received them and tell us how it changed their day, how it changed their outlook in general. We get letters from people that got packages from us years ago and are telling us now how much it changed their lives. So, it does make a difference."

"It feels great to give back, to know we're helping people in need and the military," volunteer Jesse Rodriguez said. "It does feel good, especially because my dad was in the military, and it does feel good."

If you weren't able to help with the Soldiers' Angels anniversary event, the group has many other opportunities to help. Click here to visit the Soldiers' Angels official website to learn more.

