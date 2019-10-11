SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians honored veterans Saturday with a wreath ceremony at the Alamo and a parade through downtown San Antonio.

Servicemembers from each branch of the military spoke, looking back on history and honoring the World War II veterans while marking the 75th year since D-Day. They also noted San Antonio's role in preparing the next generation of the Air Force.

Then, they welcomed through the streets of the Alamo City with the U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association's 20th parade in San Antonio, floats flooding the sunny streets with red, white and blue. People clapped and waved flags, thanking veterans for their service.

"Please know that when we thank you for your service, we mean it," Texas State Sen. Jose Menendez said. "Because you are the 1% that has stood up and signed the blank check—the check that, for some, has cost the ultimate price."

San Antonio will continue celebrating Veterans Day throughout the weekend.

