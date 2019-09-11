SAN ANTONIO — Fort Sam Houston Independent School District students and staff spent Friday morning thanking veterans from each branch of the military, paying special tribute to World War II heroes who joined them for a ceremony. Veterans enjoyed student performances, veteran remark—and also a surprising discovery that paid tribute to the school's namesake.

Lieutenant Col. Robert G. Cole led a battalion that parachuted into Normandy during D-Day operations, and was killed in action. His wife and son accepted his Medal of Honor and Purple Heart at Fort Sam Houston in 1944, but passed away years later. Somewhere in the shuffle of time, those symbols of courage and history went missing...until an unlikely find by Lisa Ludgen in Long Island, New York.

"I was at another gun show about a month ago and happened to come across the Robert G. Cole Purple Heart," Ludgen said.

She tracked down the school's alumni association, got in touch with the school to donate it, and now, 75 years later, it's come home to be kept safe and displayed with honor.

"Those of us who have served in uniform and lost soldiers or friends, there’s something about the Purple Heart," said Col. William LaChance, a senior Army instructor of JROTC at Robert G. Cole High School. "It's significant. It speaks to you. It speaks of heroism. It speaks of a story you don’t know and can’t comprehend, but you identify with it because you understand the values associated with it. So to have Robert G. Cole’s Purple Heart...I can’t describe it to you, honestly."

