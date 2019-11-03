SAN ANTONIO — Hanna and Halle Von Pluren, who are fraternal twins, made the choice to serve in the military together. They shared how since they were young, their decision-making process has always been done together.

Halle and Hanna Von Pluren

Halle and Hanna Von Pluren

“It feels right to make the same decision,” said Hanna. “It was Halle's idea, because originally I was going to join the Army. Then, when she told me she was going to join the Navy, I got so excited.”

“We both think differently, so kind of getting two perspectives on one input makes the decision easier,” said Halle.

They will have different jobs in the Navy. Hanna will be in the military police force.

"My role as a MA is to protect the base and people in the base. Also protect around the ships," described Hanna.

Halle will be a gunner’s mate. Her role will be to inspect and test the weapon systems. They come from a military family. Their father, brother, uncle and sister have all served the country.



“My father served in the Marine Corps along with my older brother and uncle who are both Marines,” said Hanna. “I have another brother and sister who served in the Navy, and my grandfather was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran who served in the Army.”

Von Pluren's sister

KENS 5

While the sisters said they are looking forward to the Navy, they will miss each other during their training, which will be in different cities. It will be the longest they've been apart. They are already planning the days when they will be able to see each other again after boot camp and 'A' school.



“The good thing is that we'll both be happy. We both wanted to join the military for so long. The only difference is that we are going to be happy but separated. It's only temporary,” said Hanna.



“It’s only temporary,” reiterated Halle.

