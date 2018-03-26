San Antonio — High above the clouds, Hector Acosta is getting a unique view that most of us don’t get to experience.

“It’s a shame,” Acosta said. “If more Americans could experience this, it would be awesome.

Although it’s unique, it’s not the first time Acosta has been inside an Air Force jet above the clouds.

The 69-year-old grew up in the Alamo City watching his dad work as an aircraft mechanic at Kelly Air Force Base.

In less than two years after he enlisted, Acosta earned his navigator wings and was sent to Thailand during the Vietnam War.

After 92 combat missions, his life changed drastically when the plane he was in was hit by a surface-to-air missile forcing him to eject over North Vietnam.

“My front seater didn't make it back,” Acosta said.

Unfortunately, Acosta’s pilot, Major Billy Joe Williams, did not survive. Acosta, however, did survive and later became a prisoner of war (POW).

He says he was lucky that his time as a POW only lasted a short time, and he was eventually released.

“It's in the hand of God whether you come home that day or not,” Acosta said. “We were fortunate enough to come home.”

Acosta's honors include two distinguished flying crosses, two purple hearts, a bronze star and many other honors as well.

In the last few days, Acosta also became known as a "Freedom Flyer.” He was given the opportunity to take a proper "fini" (final) flight at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph that he was not given after being shot down.

Captain Dustin Warner piloted the T-38C Talon that took Acosta airborne for the first time in more than 25 years.

“He is someone that has done so much for our country,” Captain Dustin Warner said, “and I get to do this tiny little piece for him. I'm so happy and blessed to be a part of that.

“You can't help but get nostalgic every time you go by a flight line,” Acosta added. “I work here on the base, and I see these guys beating up the pattern, and it's good to see.”

“It's cool to see the excitement,” Captain Warner said. “When we're strapping in, I asked him "does this bring brack any memories?" You could just feel the nostalgia to when he was flying. “

Acosta has given the Air Force almost 50 years. He is currently working with the recruiting office right here in San Antonio. He’s proud of his service, and the service of many others.

“This is a pretty damn noble profession,” Acosta said. “There's some great men and women that have been involved in the Armed Forces, and all of us owe our freedom to them standing on the line and not all going into combat, but just being there and being prepared to fight for the country. It's important.”

