SAN ANTONIO — In a home south of San Antonio, retired Chief Master Sergeant Donald Bramlett opens a cabinet full of medals and other keepsakes from his time in the Air Force.

The 82-year-old has been out of the Air Force for more than 30 years, but memories of his time in uniform are still fresh in his mind.

“I went to the recruiting office,” Bramlett says while leaning back in a chair in his house. “I had a Navy and Air Force recruiter in front of me. I thought, do I want the Navy or go in the Air Force? I couldn't make up my mind and flipped a coin. Next thing I knew, they had me on a bus transporting me to the airport.”

Bramlett says he entered the Air Force in order to take care of his wife and two-year-old child.

His first military stop in 1957 was San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base

“When we got into San Anotnio, it was about four o’clock in the morning,” Bramlett recalls. “The Training Instructor came on that airplane, and he used a lot of cuss words to emphasize what was going to happen. He said, “You get down there and fall in line. I thought wow what did I get myself into?

Little did Bramlett know that this would be the start of a storied career. A distinguished flying cross given for heroism or extraordinary achievement is arguably the highlight of his collection.

He rubbed shoulders with Admiral Chester Nimitz. He even spoke directly to Lyndon B. Johnson.

Bramlett was a known problem solver. He was the type of man that could figure things out many others could not. One of his biggest projects was in South Korea, when he had to drop hundreds of pounds of rice from an airplane while keeping it from exploding on the ground.

“It was important,” Bramlett said, “but I didn't realize it at the time. I’ve done a lot of stuff in my life. I think any military person that went through the same type of training that I went through… if he applied himself like I did, he could do the same thing. I'm not the only one that could have done that. I'm just the one that did do it.”

Bramlett says he only planned to be in the Air Force for four years. After spending almost a quarter of a century in uniform, he retired and moved to San Antonio with his wife, and he started a real estate company.

He credits his military background for civilian life success.

“I owe everything I've got to the military,” Bramlett said.

© 2018 KENS