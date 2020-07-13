MISSION SA: New fitness program safely trains future airmen

The 37th Training Wing gave us an inside look at the fitness program on their training grounds.

SAN ANTONIO — The Air Force launched a new partnership to safely train future airmen. The 37th Training Wing gave us an inside look at the new fitness program on their training grounds.

The 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has found a new way to adapt to the changes, during the pandemic. The 37th Training Wing joined exercise physiologists from the 59th Medical Wing’s Sports Medicine Clinic to develop a new fitness program for trainees.

TSgt. Sarah Mitchell, military training instructor with the 323rd Training Squadron, shared one example of how they were able to eliminate large groups in the running exercises.

“For us specifically at the 323rd squadron, we changed cardio day. We implemented cardio interval training,” said Mitchell. “From there, we teamed up with medical side of the house to see what would be the best plan to attack to try to get them still, that cardiovascular training, as well as keep the COVID distance implemented.”

“The 323rd has been very helpful, in the fact of coming up with some ideas. And also, blending those with our ideas and implementing those to see what can we change during these times where we are distant and also, what is going to be the right idea moving forward post COVID,” said GT Mette-Njuldnir, exercise physiologist, 59th Medical Wing.

In a video posted by the 37th Training Wing, the trainees are seen doing various exercises outside while maintaining distance between each other. Mitchell said the trainees are getting four different workouts and they are achieving results.

“It honestly, has been like a full body workout for them. Everybody across the board, their numbers went up. Not only because of the cardio interval days but because of how they broke down and did upper body focus and lower body focus for strength days,” explained Mitchell.