SAN ANTONIO — The ‘Jeans for Teens’ collection drive is held every February to tie in with teen dating violence awareness month. JBSA-Randolph’s Youth Program, the Keystone Club, has held this campaign every year. Andrea Black, who has coordinated this initiative since it began 10 years ago, said the donations have grown every year. She said it’s been rewarding to see students at Randolph High School step up to make a difference.

“Here at the Keystone Club, we focus on youth development, creating leaders for tomorrow, so we do all these great stuff,” Black said. “I think teens are misunderstood. So, to focus on them and give back to the community, because let's face it, they are our future. Giving them that leg up and helping them out is just exciting.”

Black said the donations will be distributed to Saint PJ’s Children’s Home and Haven for Hope.

“Homeless teens were asked, 'what is the one thing you can really use?' A lot of them said a pair of jeans,” Black said. “Something as simple as pair of jeans is life-changing for them.”

The collection drive has made lasting impacts on both the teens who receive a free pair and for students who are coordinating the donations. Ryann Jackson, president of the Keystone Club and a senior at Randolph High School, said the drive has helped shed light on the plight of teen homelessness. She hopes the campaign will be expanded outside of the base in the future.



“This helps them feel normal. Because their life, they have gone through so much. When you just sit back and think about 'how fortunate we are?' And we can just help others, it makes you feel good inside,” said Jackson.

The Keystone Club is collecting any color, size and shape of jeans. People outside of the base can still contribute to their campaign. If you want to help, contact Black at Andrea.black@us.af.mil or at (210) 652-3298.