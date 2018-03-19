SAN ANTONIO — The sounds of basketballs pounding the floor and coaches whistles can be heard throughout the Alamo City All-Star Sportsplex.

Although it seems like a normal day at practice for the San Antonio Sharks 6th grade AAU basketball team, the team dynamic is about to change.

"I leave at the end of the month,” Coach Gregory Wooten said. “I'm going overseas to support the mission downrange."

The young team knows him as Coach Wooten, but when he puts on a uniform and heads to work, he is addressed as Major Wooten.

At the end of this month, Major Wooten and the 410th contracting support brigade from Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston are being deployed.

Wooten says that practices like this help keep his mind on the here and now.

"I enjoy coming to these (practices),” Major Wooten said. “The more we do, the better. It kind of takes my mind off of what's to come."

"Honestly, he has the hardest job right now,” Sharks President/Co-Owner Eric Talley said. “Not only is he about to embark on something he's never done before, because he hasn't been there, but at the same time he has to say I'm leaving for a while."

Wooten has been in the Army for more than 16 years. He has lived in several locations and faced multiple deployments.

His military life is a part of who he is, and he tries to use some of his background to teach his young team.

"I try to instill in them differently than we do in the military,” Wooten adds. “If they understand the little stuff and take the little things serious, the big things will come that much easier."

Wooten says that ending up in San Antonio was a blessing in disguise for him and his family. He didn't know what to expect when moving to the Alamo city, but he enjoys how military friendly the area is.

He also understands how important every day at home can be.

"It's one of those things you can't get back,” Wooten said. “You can't get back time. When I do have to leave my family and go overseas, these are some of the things that I miss."

Although Wooten will be leaving the team at the end of the month, the team is still working to continue playing in tournaments.

If you want to meet the team and help them out with some of their traveling costs, you can visit their free-throw-athon webpage.

