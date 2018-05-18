SAN ANTONIO – For military veterans, there are a lot of reasons why they decide to leave the military.

"My daughter wasn't able to live with me at the time,” Alpha Germain said, “because i didn't have enough money."

"We're over there working hard,” Aleathia Coles-Dixon said. “Man I miss my kids, and they're getting big every time I call."

For Alpha Germain and Aleathia Coles-Dixon, the two have completely different backgrounds. Alpha is a former Air Force civil engineer and a single mom. Alethia is former U.S. Army Military Intelligence with a wife and two kids. As different as they are, they do have something in common.

“That's one thing the military prepares you for,” Germain said. “You learn something new every day. You do something different every day."

Their military background is what has put the two right here in Military City, USA. Both work for a company called Accenture, which happens to be one of the biggest technology employers in San Antonio. They got their jobs after going through a training program called "Boots 2 Suits.”

"I'm not I.T.,” Coles-Dixon said with a smaile, “and can't stand computers. She said just try it. It'll be worth it to try it.”

The non-profit group called NS2 Serves trains former military members in software solutions.

“I think it's great because they give us a chance,” Germain said. “It's a benefit for them as well. Military learn how to move with transition and adapt."

The NS2 Serves non-profit then works with companies to place those newly trained military members in a civilian job.

"Bring the soldiers in,” Coles-Dixon said, “that's what we do. We change our jobs daily and weekly, and then we're proficient in anything and everything we're taught."

Between the Germain and Coles-Dixon, they not only have jobs but they are also able to give back. Both are thankful for their new opportunities. They also want veterans to understand that there are opportunities out there.

"A lot of people are afraid to do something new,” Germain said, “or when they hear it's too good to be true, they pass up on it. Go find the information out and don't be afraid to do something new."

