COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - Like a bullet that comes from a gun being fired at the Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy, a lot can happen before hitting the bulls eye. Needless to say, the path for Army Specialist Lauren Jahn has not been a straight shot.

"I found out that I had cancer on November 26, 2016," Jahn said. "I had adamantinoma."

Lauren Jahn came to Joint Base San Antonio's Fort Sam Houston to train as a combat medic. Being in the Army is what she has wanted to do, but, just like that, bone cancer changed her path.

"It's very challenging," Jahn said as her voice begins to quiver, "because you go from whoever you were to someone totally different. You can't do the same things or enjoy the same things. It just totally flips your world."

Jahn went through a 14-hour surgery to try and rid the bone cancer in her legs. Seven inches of her tibia had to be removed. A cadaver bone was put in place with two plates and 15 screws. Her life was changed forever.

"I loved soccer and dancing," Jahn added, "and I can't really do either now. I'm competitive, and I need that outlet."

That outlet became an involvement in competitive sports including the Warrior Games. Jahn says that the competitive spirit is what gets her up and off the couch.

Other motivations include her family. Jahn has three kids and a mother that stood by her side. The entire family made the trip to Colorado Springs to cheer Lauren on. Having her kids in the crowd allows her to show them how hard work can make a difference.

"I know they look up to me for doing this," Jahn said. " I try to show them it doesn't matter what you go through. Pick yourself up."

Lauren will medically retire later this month, and now she hopes to help other injured or wounded warriors that need to know that they can have a future despite their setback.

"There's going to be a better day," Jahn said. " Keep pushing, and you find that better day."

