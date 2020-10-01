SAN ANTONIO — Students celebrated alongside a Colby Glass Elementary School kindergartener Friday as his father returned from a seven-month deployment.

The Northside Independent Schools District says Abraham Acosta's mom, Karina, helped to plan the surprise, coordinating with the school to create a special homecoming moment. NISD says Abraham's eighth grade brother Diego, one year old brother Azariah also shared in the surprise.

Students gathered for their regularly scheduled monthly spirit rally, but after hearing reminders about behaviors and cheering for each grade, they were treated to a surprise. The school mascot, Harley the Husky, entered an extra time- promising a special guest. That guest was Army Captain Acosta.

Captain Acosta says the moment meant the world.

"Especially not holding them for so long- seeing him and how big he’s gotten and my older son and he’s almost my height-it was very emotional," Captain Acosta said.

