SAN ANTONIO — When most of us think of drones, we typically think of recreational use. But the Air Force is worried that someone could turn a drone into a weapon, and that’s when Team Smarthawk went to work.

“Kids can use it as toys,” Team Smarthawk team member Nick VanDeusen said. “Professionals can use it for filming; there's all types of wonderful beneficial applications of drones. But with their commercial availability and accessibility and operation, it presents a risk of threat and danger.”

Not long ago, VanDeusen admits that he didn't think of a drone as a threat. But in 2016, Nick and some of his colleagues from Joint Base San Antonio’s - Lackland Air Force Base Cryptologic and Cybersystems Division joined up to create a team to compete in the Air Force Research Lab’s Commander's Challenge.

“In the world that we live in today,” Jake Ramirez said, “anything is possible. I think that they are taking anything that can leverage where people aren't looking, the bad guy is thinking I can go that route and that's my way in.

The challenge for the team was to stop the threat made by hostile drones that can fly over friendly bases.

“If we can make the world better,” Ramirez added, “make our organization better, make our Air Force better… count me in!”

Some teams in the challenge tried shooting the drone out the sky. Others tried to catch it with a net.

Lackland’s Team Smarthawk figured out a way to track it with radar, detect it and follow it with infrared and video cams, take that drone down by scrambling its signal, and then capture it on the ground.

The Air Force can use that idea and other ideas to find a permanent solution to keep its bases safe.

© 2018 KENS