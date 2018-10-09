SAN ANTONIO – She’s a mother of five, a military spouse, the Vice President of Military Affairs & Leader Development for the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, and now she is adding to her already busy schedule.

“In true Army wife fashion,” Lori Stinson said, “I've said yes, and I’m just jumping on board."

This week, Lori Stinson added one more title to her resume when Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order establishing the Governor's Committee to Support the Military.

“I am super excited,” Stinson said.” I’m very humbled and very honored to be included. I think the Governor creating this committee is really giving an awareness to the value of the missions in San Antonio and throughout Texas and the community that supports them.”

Lori and her family moved to San Antonio just three years ago as her husband was preparing to retire. Lori found a home with the Chamber of Commerce as the Vice President of Military Affairs and Leadership.

Stinson commands the Chamber's military efforts and initiatives, advocates at the state and federal level, and works to bring employers and military members together.

“I will tell you there was a significant amount of thought in moving here,” Stinson added. Once you move here (San Antonio), you see the culture. It crosses the installation into the community. There is a spirit of patriotism that you don't see in other parts of the United States.

San Antonio is a unique place to live for many different reasons, but the fact that it's Military City is something that Lori has learned a lot about not just working with the chamber of commerce, but also as a military spouse.

“Growing up,” Stinson said, I never knew anyone in the military. I met my husband during our final quarter in school. I just took on the challenge and adventure and looked at it like an opportunity to see new places, meet new people, and do new things.

And as a military spouse that moved from place to place, Lori understands the importance of finding her own passion as well.

“If you look at my resume it looks like swiss cheese,” Stinson says with a smile. “I'm kind of all over the place. Your family members serve similar to your service member serving. I think that I would credit my success to a family that supported that. A family that would allow me to vent and complain and whine ... with wine sometimes.

And now, Lori's mission continues to grow. She’s not only helping San Antonio, but throughout the entire state.

