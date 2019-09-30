SAN ANTONIO — There’s a familiar face who’s roamed the dining halls at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston for nearly two decades. He’s dished up more than just meals to service members.

Van Robert served in the U.S. Army for 22 years. He shared how he became the dining manager during his time in service. After he retired from the military, he came to San Antonio and began his job at the dining halls at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. He works at the Rocco dining facility, Slagel and the Camp Bullis dining facility as an alternate project manager.

“Annually, between the 3 facilities, we do over 2 million meals. And so, multiply that by 19 years? I don’t know how many meals,” laughed Robert.

KENS 5 asked him why he's continued his job for all these years. Robert said it gives him satisfaction knowing that he can comfort service members through meals. He knows first-hand what it's like to live in a different city.

Van Robert



“It became a passion to take care of the soldiers whenever they come in because you know, I see myself sitting there. I just wanted to make sure when I come to work, they get a great meal,” he said. “A smiling face always makes a difference. Sometimes you’re lonely like that, when you’re in the military.”

Over the years, he’s built relationships with many service members. He recalled one particular person who returned to the dining hall to visit him a decade later.

“I met a young man here and he had just come into the military when I first started and he was like a private at that time,” recalled Robert. “He told me about a situation where I helped him out one morning for breakfast and he always remembered that. He came back all these years and said Mr. Van Robert, I thank you for just a job well done.”

RELATED: Families foster future military working dogs | Mission SA

RELATED: Air Force veteran helping cancer patients with housework | MISSION SA

KENS 5 asked him how long he plans to work at the dining facility. Robert said he plans to be there for as long as he can.

“I hope to be in the business until I retire. It’s a great business to be in. And you know, just to see the smiles on their faces when they come in, just: hey thanks a lot sir! The food was good. That’s a lot right there. That says a lot right there. So yeah, until the end,” said Robert.