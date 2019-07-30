SAN ANTONIO — Ethan Farmer is a self-taught artist who creates unique paintings that are carved from wood and fire. He utilizes blow torches and small heating tools to burn the wood. Farmer said this has become his second passion in life. His calling to join the military happened at a very young age.

Farmer says it took him 4 months to create this piece.

Ethan Farmer

“When I was in 8th grade, 9/11 happened,” he said. “I was in 8th grade inMiss Ballou's class in San Angelo, Texas. She got a phone call and said, 'hey, we need to turn on the news.'”

He has served two years in the Army National Guard. He's now in school to become a physician assistant through the military.

Ethan Farmer

“The program I'm in is called IPAP. It's the Inner Service Physicians Assistant Program. It's run by the military through the University of Nebraska. It's done at Fort Sam Houston for the first phase of training,” Farmer said. “Some days, it’s surgeries. Some days, it’s just clinic, talking to patients. Then, I go home about 5 o'clock, when I finish my charting and then I study for four to five hours until I usually go to bed.”

Ethan Farmer

In the midst of his rigorous academic schedule, he finds time to create his art pieces during the weekends. He said what started out as a hobby transformed into his passion. When he was younger, Farmer lived in Africa with his family because his dad did missionary work. He draws some of his inspiration from his time there and his life experiences.

Ethan Farmer

“Art for me is something I really enjoy. I love the creative process. After 20 hours of grinding on the surface of the wood with tools and blow torches, and the way I make my art, seeing what I saw, you know, a couple of days ago. It's a pretty cool feeling,” he said. “There’s a lot of mechanical tasks you have to do in the medical field. Suturing, surgery, scalpel blades. With artwork, it's a very similar process.”

Ethan Farmer

Several of his pieces are on display at the Weston Centre downtown. The Weston Centre has a program to showcase two artists a year in its building. Farmer’s pieces will be available to view until Thanksgiving Day. They are also available for purchase. For more information, contact Farmer at ethanfarmerstudios@gmail.com or (210) 664-0660.