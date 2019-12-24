BOERNE, Texas — A military couple was gifted a customized, mortgage-free home. The home will have accessibility features that will meet the needs of the couple who were wounded while serving overseas.

Both Air Force veterans, Daniel Reese served in Afghanistan and Kyle Hines served in Iraq. Hines sustained several injuries after she said a rocket blasted 10 feet away from her. She now lives with permanent brain damage and suffers from PTSD. During Reese’s deployment, he stumbled upon an IED that detonated underneath him. He suffered multiple injuries on his entire body, including permanent damage to his eyes, loss of his right hand, and broken bones.

Daniel "Reese" Hines

“It was a victim-operated IED. It means the victim has to do something to set it off and I happened to be the victim that day,” Reese said.

KB Home and Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors teamed up to build a new home for the couple. The property will have wider entries, level or zero-edge thresholds, a roll-in shower, light switches and electrical outlets that are height adjusted. The property is a three-bedroom, two-bath home.

“This, of course, is Military City USA, and we were really moved to do something for them. We are very excited that the first home of evidence of this partnership is taking place in San Antonio,” said Cathy Teague, Vice President of Studio and Marketing KB Home San Antonio.

Hines family

“It's been a whirlwind. So, seeing it go up as, just like all these years of us planning to start our future, and knowing, just having the peace of mind that he's going to be comfortable and safe in a home while I'm out. He's not going to fall down the stairs. All the things he needs is here,” Kyle said.

The home is expected to be completed early 2020.

