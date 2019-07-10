SAN ANTONIO — The Air Force is outfitting airmen with its new uniform that will mirror the Army’s combat uniform. The latest group of basic trainees at the 37th Training Wing received the new version.

The Air Force is making a sweeping change that will require airmen to wear what’s called the Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCPs) uniform. They will be switching from the Airman Battle Uniform to the OCPs. KENS 5 went to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland where the first group of basic trainees received their new gear.

“The Air Force made the decision to adopt this uniform that the Army has been utilizing based on a lot of feedback from the field,” said Donald Cooper, Chief Air Force clothing initial issue flight. “With the high intensity of deployments and joint deployments, our soldier and our airmen, are on the field at the same time, doing a lot of the same work side by side.”

He explained that the new uniforms are a better fit for the airmen, which will help them comfortably fulfill their duties.

Sharon Ko

“Let’s say they go to a cold-weather environment. They’re not going to be constricted to wear where they can’t put gore-tex uniforms underneath,” said Cecil Harvey, lead supervisor. “I’ve already talked to some of the trainees and they’re really excited about it.”

Airmen in the entire service will have the new uniform by April 2021.

