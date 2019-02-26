SAN ANTONIO — A 70-year-old retired Navy doctor from San Antonio is going to walk across the country to honor veterans.

Dr. Terrie Wurzbacher is leaving Thursday from Santa Monica Pier in California. She plans to end her journey in Jacksonville, Florida. Wurzbacher said she's had this idea to walk across the country since 1991. But an underlying kidney disease prevented her from her journey.

"At that point, I wanted to run across the United States, but now it's a matter of walking," Wurzbacher said. "I got sick and almost died two years ago. The fact that I recuperated and did well, I figured now is the time to do it."

Wurzbacher has trained since September 2018 for this walk. She has built her endurance over the months to roll her cart that weighs roughly 25 pounds. She's packed a tent, snacks, clothes and other necessities in it. Wurzbacher said she has walked about 15 miles a day for about 5 days in a row.

"The more time you spend on your feet, even if you're not covering great distances, the better you get in shape," she said. "I will have one rest day a week. So that I don't really abuse my body. I don't anticipate long breaks. The only possibility is illness."

Wurzbacher said when she shared her plan to walk across America, people doubted her endeavor with questions.

"Either 'are you crazy?' or 'are you afraid?'" she said. "The answer is no, I'm not crazy, I think. No, I'm not afraid. I think people are wonderful and I'm going to find out more about that."

She plans to camp out during her days of rest or stay in a hotel. Wurzbacher said she's open to staying at people's homes if they are willing to invite her in. KENS 5 asked Wurzbacher what message she would like to share with anyone who sees her walking in their city.

"People shouldn't give up. I think you should do anything you want at any age and it doesn't matter. You just have to find a way to get there. Don't give up, that's the important thing," she said. "I just want them to know life goes on. I also, want people in communities to know veterans have a lot to offer."

Wurzbacher, who serves on an evaluation board at Fort Sam, said they've been understanding of her leave of absence for the next 6 months. During her walk, she plans to hand out a sheet with information about her trip and more on the selfless sacrifices made by veterans. If you would like to follow her journey, click here. She plans to post the next city or area she'll be in on her Facebook page.