SAN ANTONIO — The music could be heard from quite a bit away—the strums of a guitar and the bellows of a mariachi band filling the space around Mission Concepcion on Sunday as the noon mass began.

It was the last service scheduled to take place inside the more-than-250-year-old sanctuary as its staff and parishioners prepare for changes.

"What they're going to be doing is reinforcing the base of the dome so that the weight of it isn't allowing for water leakage and things like that that have been taking place," Deacon Ray Jimenez explained.

The dome, inside the sanctuary, has been due for some much-needed renovations as water leaks have chipped away at the paint. The mission was able to secure funds for the project, but it comes at another cost.

For the next three months, the church will not be able to host weddings or other events that help fund day-to-day costs, so donations are needed and welcomed.

"Now more than ever," Jimenez stressed.

Mission Concepcion's church is hoping to re-open just in time for Easter. In the meantime, officials will still be holding mass on Sundays at the Blessed Sacrament Academy chapel.

"(Mission Concepcion is) a World Heritage Site, so we want to keep it for our children and their children, and we would want to keep it for years to come."

Years they look forward to; after all, so much of our future lies in preserving our past.

