Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's health in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to BCSO, 17-year-old Charlotte Campbell was last seen one week ago, on the evening of July 10, in the 7000 block of Glen Walk in Northeast Bexar County.

Campbell has braces and wears glasses; she has a scar on her right forearm, the sheriff's office says. The teen is 5'6" and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Charlotte's whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

The sheriff's office warns that anyone how is found to be harboring the teenager may face Class A Misdemeanor charges.