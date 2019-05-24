SAN ANTONIO — A military family's stolen SUV has been recovered after KENS 5 helped police track it down.

We reported in early May about criminals taking the vehicle from a Home Depot parking lot just north of the San Antonio International Airport. Marjorie Sheckells said the Tahoe got the military family through four deployments.

"This truck means the world to me," she said. "You have no idea what you have put me through for the last 18 days. It has been hell."

She hasn't stopped looking for her beloved set of wheels.

"I have shared your (KENS 5's) story that you have done for me," she said. "I've shared my story. I've shared pictures."

Police stopped a driver behind the wheel of the stolen truck Tuesday night. Sheckells said the officer had seen the story, and called her to tell her the good news.

It was a minor detail on the car that stood out to the officer: A pink Chevrolet sticker on the back of the truck.

"She remembered seeing it," Sheckells said.

Her Tahoe, however, is not the same.The thieves tore it apart, taking its brand new rims and tires. Sheckells said officers also found several stolen items inside, including drugs.

"There was marijuana everywhere," she said.

But she says she's just glad it is back in one piece. Sheckells credits the officer.

"They could have totally just gone around them in the neighborhood," she said. "I have to get a hold of her. I have to give her the biggest hug."