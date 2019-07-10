SAN ANTONIO — The DoSeum is celebrating Military Appreciation Days with reduced general admission rates.

Active duty or retired military personnel will receive reduced or free admission during select days throughout the year, the press release says.

You can mark your calendars on:

September 1, 2019 – August 31, 2020: $4.00 discount on general admission during normal operating hours.

Saturday, October 26, 2019, National Day of the Deployed: Free admission to active and retired military and military families.

November 9 – 11, 2019, Veterans Day Weekend: Free admission to active and retired military and military families.

February 15 – 17, 2020, Presidents' Day Weekend: Free admission to active and retired military and military families.

April 25 – 26, 2020, Military Child Weekend: Free admission to active and retired military and military families.

Special FREE admission dates and ongoing reduced general admission rates for active duty and retired military personnel and their families are made possible by The USAA Foundation, Inc, the press release says.

