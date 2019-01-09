Those looking to help those in Midland and Odessa in the wake of Saturday's shooting can offer support in a number of ways.
Blood donations
- Vitalant West Texas has shipped out 54 units of O positive blood to help with the shooting, but blood is still needed for both the shooting and the impact of Hurricane Dorian. Platelets are particularly needed.
- Medical Center Hospital is reporting blood supply for them is okay as of Saturday night.
- The Midland Vitalant Center will be open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those wishing to donate (4706 N. Midkiff Road, No. 20, Midland, Texas, 79705).
Funeral services
- Perches Funeral Home will be offering free funeral services for the victims of shootings. For details, call 432-272-030.
- American Heritage Funeral Homes will also be offering free funerals. For more information, contact 432-563-9767.
Counseling services
- Healing Through Hope is offering services for those in need of support. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday for those who need to talk.
This article will be updated as we get more information. If you know of a way to help the victims email us at news@newswest9.com.
