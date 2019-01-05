SAN ANTONIO — Ms. First Lieutenant Margaret “Peg” Rocke served from 1950 to 1956, and was stationed in Korea, Colorado and Germany.

Through Honor Flight, she’ll get to see her service, and that of men and women who served and died in the line of duty, memorialized in Washington, D.C.

Students at Tex Hill Middle School held classic classroom fundraisers, but fundraising meant more knowing that the person whose journey they were donating toward made such sacrifices for our freedom.

Some said hearing about her life of service inspired their own possible futures protecting the red, white and blue.

To donate to future Honor Flight missions, click here: http://www.honorflightsanantonio.org/