Michael Elementary throws big party to celebrate namesake's 90th birthday

SAN ANTONIO — Students and staff at Michael Elementary School threw a big party Friday morning in honor of the school's namesake's 90th birthday.

There were balloons, choir and band performances, and giant birthday cards signed by students in celebration of Mary Burns Michael. She said she was grateful for the spotlight.

"I am so thankful that I have a school named in my honor, and that children get a chance to say 'Happy Birthday' to me," she said. "I am so blessed to have children love me like they love me."

The Northside ISD campus next year will celebrate 25 years since it opened.

