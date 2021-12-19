Metro Health empowering teens through Project Worth

Through the program, teens have the chance to share their voice and creativity while making an impact in their community.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health is promoting good health and the emotional well-being of teens through education, collaboration, and empowerment.

It’s all happening through a program called Project Worth.

“We focus on youth development specifically around social and emotional health and well-being,” said Meredith Howe with Project Worth.

Howe said part of the mission is bringing youth into the conversation as advocates from themselves and their peers.

“We collaborate with teens, kind of elevate their voice, and bring that action to teen health in San Antonio,” said Howe.

Howe said the action all starts with the Teen Ambassador Program.

“It’s all about building leadership skills for youth that are interested in connecting with other peers in the community, and it's volunteer based,” said Howe.

The ambassadors meet once a month with a diverse group of youth from school districts across the area.

The meet-ups include leadership and confidence building activities, and also an opportunity to learn about and help promote awareness about teen health topics.

The Teen Ambassador program accepts applications from youth in 7th to 12th grade, all year round.