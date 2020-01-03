SAN ANTONIO — At just 10 years old, Irie Suarez was killed earlier this month when authorities say she lost control of her bicycle and was hit by a car on her way to school that morning. On Saturday, a walk to remember and celebrate her life was held in her honor.

"It was love. That's what that was. It was love. Irie coming through so that she could bring everybody together and spread her love through everyone," said Irie's mother, Chantelle, while describing the massive turnout for a young girl's life cut too short. "It was love to me. That was everything. Love. That's what it was, and it was a beautiful day."

Hundreds of friends, family, teachers, classmates and members of the community embarked on the walk from Nathan Kallison Elementary School, past the bridge now full of stuffed animals and messages of love, to the very spot where Irie lost her life just nine days prior.

"I was in her room and I was going through her pictures that she liked to draw and she had another note and it said, 'Push yourself but not too hard,'" the mother said.

RELATED: SA dad works to give away free helmets in wake of bike crash tragedy

RELATED: 'It's a tragic situation': 10-year-old hit and killed while riding bike identified

The Suarez Family pushed through the day with the help of so many. When they arrived at Irie's bike, it was a reminder to not push too hard or rush through life.

"You are going to get there. You don't need to rush it but you're going to get to where you need to go," Suarez said.

Her bike is now painted in white, serving as a reminder of what happened and a reminder to drivers to be aware. The walk culminated in a balloon release, and while they may drift away, the memories of Irie won't.

The magnolia tree on the school grounds, with Irie's Alaskan Husky Ace right by its side, will make sure Irie will not be forgotten.

"This tree is going to be beautiful," Suarez said. "I think it's going to show how Irie was."

Her family has one simple message: "Always tell your friends and family that you love them. Always. Don't ever forget."