30 years after unsolved murder of young San Antonio girl, effort underway to establish roadway in her name

Chris Palmer is asking for the community's help in raising funds toward the application process and signage fees.

SAN ANTONIO — Chris Palmer misses the smile and red Mexican-style dress worn by Jennifer Sue Delgado, his second-grade classmate who was murdered more than 30 years ago.

“A lot of the memories have faded from that school year, but just the feelings of loss, of losing her, have stuck with me," Palmer said. "And those feelings have increased over the years."

Eight-year-old Jennifer and her mother were washing clothes at a laundromat on San Antonio’s west side on June 6, 1988, when police say a man was trying to get a soda at the business's vending machine. The broken machine led to the man getting upset, stabbing Delgado and her mother in the stomach.

Jennifer Delgado died as a result of her injuries while her mother survived.

“It’s never been solved," Palmer said. "They’ve never really had any leads, any suspects for that matter, and that I think makes it harder not only for her friends but even more so for her family—just not knowing."

The unsolved murder has prompted Palmer to work with San Antonio officials to eventually establish a Jennifer Sue Delgado Memorial Way.

The street designation would be placed along a section of Westrock Drive, outside what used to be the laundromat where Jennifer was killed.

“It really is just a tragedy that we cannot forget. We cannot allow to kind of just go the way of so many other cold cases, and I really credit Mr. Palmer by keeping her memory alive and bringing it to my office so that I can help in any way that I can,” said Melissa Cabello Havrda, city councilwoman representing District 6.

Palmer encourages anyone and everyone to consider donating toward the cause, which one day could bring about closure for family and friends left wondering. Cabello Havrda also plans to works to see if local businesses would be potentially interested in donating.

"I know it’s been over 30 years, but you never...we may find out who did this,” Palmer said.