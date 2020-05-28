McNay sets reopening date, plans to enforce safety and social distancing measures

One of the museum's much-touted exhibits is extending its stay for the rest of the year due to the pandemic.

The McNay Art Museum is the latest San Antonio attraction to announce when it will begin welcoming patrons back.

The museum says it will be enforcing extra safety measures when it reopens "with regular hours of operation" to members on June 24, and to everyone else on June 26. The McNay will temporarily limit occupancy to 25% capacity, require masks for everyone who is at least 2 years old and encourage visitors to practice social distancing through signage.

Officials say the McNay will also be making additional hand sanitizer available, taking increased measures to keep surfaces clean and installing transparent barriers to minimize physical interaction between visitors and staff.

Several exhibitions at the museum are being extended in the midst of the pandemic, including the much-touted Selena Forever/Siempre Selena showcase, which will remain for the rest of 2020. However, other special events previously scheduled until the end of July have been postponed, the museum says.