McNay announces new director; taking over in February 2023

Richard Aste, the current director and CEO, is set to depart in 2023 after seven years in the role.

SAN ANTONIO — The McNay Art Museum has selected its next leader.

Matthew McLendon will take the reins at the north-side modern art museum when Richard Aste, the current director and CEO, leaves in February. According to a press release from the museum, McLendon comes from the University of Virgina's Fralin Museum of Art and has fostered a reputation "for his emphasis on community engagement and education, advocacy of cross-disciplinary programming and amplifying underrepresented and marginalized voices in the museum setting."

The release specifically highlights his versatility and passion.

"Matthew stood out from numerous, highly qualified candidates as someone with a unique combination of business acumen, arts expertise, infectious positive energy and a true love for the integral role art museums play in the communities they serve," McNay trustee Darryl Byrd is quoted as saying.

The release cites the Fralin expanding its Native American art collections and hosting nationally recognized exhibits during McLendon time as chief curator as reasons for his hiring at the McNay. He previously spent time at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Florida; Rollins Museum in Orlando; and Tate Britain in London.

McNay officials say they settled on him "from a large and diverse" group of applicants.

"It is an honor to follow Richard Aste," McLendon is quoted as saying in the release. "I eagerly anticipate furthering the intuition's mission to provide transformational experiences to the San Antonio community through a growing collection and through-provoking exhibitions."

Aste, who has been at the McNay since 2016, announced his impending departure last June. During his tenure the museum has amplified its efforts to showcase work of artists from marginalized communities and underwent a multimillion-dollar landscaping redesign.

McLendon is expected to officially take over on Feb. 13.

