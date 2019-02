SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio and the LGBTQ Advisory Committee will hold a "State of the Community" town hall Tuesday night.

San Antonians are encouraged to attend the town hall to discuss issues affecting the community.

The meeting will be held at Launch SA from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Launch SA is located inside of the Central Library at 600 Soledad Street, San Antonio, TX 78205.