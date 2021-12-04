Massive fire in rural Atascosa County leaves three families without homes

Fire officials said a person called 911 reporting they had been burning trash and the fire got out of control.

SOMERSET, Texas — Three families are displaced after a massive fire destroyed their homes Sunday night in Atascosa County.

Frantic calls from fire crews coming through the radios asking for more water and manpower.

Atascosa County officials said the fire started around 9 p.m. Sunday night off J&M Lane and FM 476.

They said someone called 911 reporting they had been burning trash, and the fire suddenly got out of control.

At least 10 fire departments and more than 50 firefighters fought the flames for hours in an area that spanned over 3 acres.

Officials said the fire was difficult to control due to winds.

Five structures were destroyed, three families lost their homes. Officials said two of those structures were abandoned.

One of the victim’s families posted a GoFundMe, asking for help for their 74-year-old grandfather who needs help rebuilding the home he’s lived in for decades.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.