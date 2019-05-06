SAN ANTONIO — Twenty-one years after her husband's passing, Mary Q. Jimenez – wife of the prominent Alamo City restaurant owner Raul Jimenez and matriarch of the ever-growing Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner – has joined him.

According to the annual event's Facebook page, she died on Tuesday morning, just month's before what will be the 39th year the Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner provides thousands of San Antonians with a hearty turkey dinner.

"We are grateful for her servant's heart, thankful for her motherhood. There are not enough words to express her compassionate spirit and giving heart, but you sure felt it every time you were around her," the social media post reads. "She can't be replaced, but her spirit will undoubtedly live on."

In just a couple hours, dozens have already commented on the post, reaching out to give their condolences to the family.