SAN ANTONIO — When Tremayne Williams walked outside his northeast side apartment early Saturday morning, he was shocked by what he saw.

Flames and smoke were pouring out of the building next to his at the Cottage Creek Apartments in the 4800 block of Ray Bon, Williams said.

Without hesitation, he said he started banging on doors to wake up neighbors while his cousin picked up a garden hose.

"My cousin, he took out a garden hose to try to put it out, but that made the flame even bigger. So we just tried to get everybody out," Williams said, adding that most people were still asleep and hard to rouse.

"They were kind of discombobulated because you know the smoke, they didn't really know what to think," he added. "I was telling them, 'Get out!' and saying, 'Come outside.' Some people didn't want to come, so we broke their windows, got them out of there; that's the only way they woke up, because we broke their windows, you know what I'm saying? That's when they knew it was real."

Terri Banks said she was one of the people saved by Williams.

"This young guy came and banged on the doors and I happened to look at the clock and it was 6:56 and I'm like, 'Who in the world?' And as soon as I opened the door, he says, 'There's a big A-S-S fire and I looked out and there was (sic) flames shooting up,' Banks said.

She ran from the apartment with the clothes she was wearing, along with her purse.

With smoke pouring from the building, Banks said she was afraid and heartbroken because she knew mementos from her mother, who died two years ago, were likely to be lost.

"I tried to figure out what do I take. I just knew I wouldn't be able to come home to all my stuff," Banks said.

One woman who was rousted by Williams took refuge in her car in the parking lot with Suki, her cat.

"My neighbor came banging on the door, and when I went to go get out I couldn't open my door," she said. "So I grabbed my cat and threw her out the window and climbed out after her, and she's very mad at me about that right now."

Shanika Bailey said when Williams woke her up, she also started banging on doors.

"When I came out and looked, my next door neighbor, her house was on fire, so I ran next door to the other side of me and knocked on the door and got the lady out of there."

Bailey said she was grateful that her 4-month-old son had spent the night with his grandmother, but all of her son's belongings were soaked by smelly, sooty water pouring in from the fire in the next apartment.

Bailey said a part of the water-logged ceiling collapsed and ruined most of the things in her bedroom.

With smoke still rising from the ruins and water still running from the eaves, representatives from the American Red Cross arrived with comfort kits and bottled water to begin the process of helping the displaced.

Bryan Norris, division chief of the San Antonio Fire Department, said he believed the fire started outside Building 17, but burned its way in and up.

"The fire did spread to the rest of the building through the attic. We have about six apartments affected with five severely damaged right now, and there's about nine or 10 in this unit, but I know that six were affected," Norris said.

An arson investigator was called to the scene as well after neighbors said they believe the fire was set after a bad breakup by a disgruntled ex-partner.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.