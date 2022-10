The Facebook post details that SAFD responded to a report of a "fall," but found the man was actually having a stroke.

SAN ANTONIO — A man rescued by crews with the San Antonio Fire Department reunited with the team who saved him.

The department posted a photo on Facebook showing the man holding his Baptist Health System medical records with the EMS crew.

