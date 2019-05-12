SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, thieves have stolen 10 cars from an apartment complex in a matter of just four months. Two of them belonged to John Palmer, whose truck was stolen twice at the Arrive Eilan apartments off La Cantera Terrace.

Palmer said his trucks were stripped and then reportedly used to smuggle immigrants. Recently, his third truck was broken into near the leasing office.

"You feel violated," he said. "They walk into the parking garage, pick out what they want and drive out."

He said the thieves see the cars parked at the luxury apartment complex as a gold mine.

"It is like a buffet," he said.

His two stolen trucks were found near the U.S.-Mexico border. Police told him they were being used to smuggle immigrants. Photos showed how the trucks were stripped apart from the inside.

"They will haul illegals across the border," Palmer said. "I don't know how all of it works, but they will take, and these are four-wheeled drive trucks go out in the brush and do some other things."

Palmer said he feels uneasy every time he steps outside. He just hopes his set of wheels will be there.

"I am sure it is happening in other parts of the city, but it is something we need to address here," he said.

KENS 5 reached out to the apartment complex, and was told to contact the local homeowners' association. A representative then told KENS 5 to contact the owners of the complex. We are still waiting on a response.

Palmer said he has lived at the complex for four years, and likes it. He said he just wants more security, and for police to patrol more often.

