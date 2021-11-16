Make Christmas special for a deserving child in our community | Bill's Elves

Your generosity will benefit three children’s charities in San Antonio: SAMMinistries, Arms of Hope and Roy Maas Youth Alternatives.

SAN ANTONIO — During the Bill’s Elves Toy Drive, you get the chance to spread holiday cheer.

Your toys and donations go to children in our community who wouldn’t have a Christmas without your help. Your generosity will benefit three children’s charities in San Antonio: SAMMinistries, Arms of Hope and Roy Maas Youth Alternatives.

Nikisha Baker is the President and CEO of SAMMinistries. It’s a not-for-profit interfaith ministry whose mission is to help homeless families, children and those at risk of becoming homeless by offering shelter, housing and services.

“SAMMinistries serves about 4,500 San Antonio individuals every year and 2,000 those typically are children,” Baker said.

This year, Baker wants to make Christmas wishes come true for the 600 children currently living in their housing programs. She said it’s important for them to provide positive experiences for the people they serve.

“We really try to ensure that the children who have experienced homelessness have the opportunity to mitigate the trauma they have endured, to have the experiences that create as normal a childhood as possible and that includes things like Christmas,” Baker said. “We want to show them what life is like outside of traumatic situations.”

Troy Robertson couldn’t agree more. He’s the President and CEO of Arms of Hope, a not-for-profit Christian care organization that provides a safe haven for children and single-mother families by helping them avoid homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

“They're warriors. They're survivors. They come from situations where they had to survive,” Robertson said. “And now they're given this opportunity to really succeed and they want to take advantage of that. So if we're able to show them love and provide them with a great Christmas, that's going to help them even more to want to be better in their lives.”

Robertson said they hope to provide presents for about 100 children living on their campus.

Gail Ribalta is Chief Development and Administrative Officer for Roy Maas Youth Alternatives. It’s a non-profit agency that provides therapeutic support and shelter for children to heal from the trauma of severe abuse and violence.

“We're so privileged to be part of Bill's Elves this year,” Ribalta said. “It really helps provide our children with a toy or a present at Christmas time. Many of our kids have never experienced a gift at Christmas time or a celebration.”

Ribalta said they want to make this Christmas special for about 150 kids and young adults who have aged out of foster care. No matter what you decide to give, your present is a gift of hope.

“The most meaningful thing to our children is just really knowing that somebody cares about them,” Ribalta said.