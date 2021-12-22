Maine State trooper finds, carries elderly man with Alzheimer’s to safety

Bernard Perry, 82, wandered away from his Vassalboro home Wednesday morning. He is now recovering in the hospital.

VASSALBORO, Maine — One family is thanking a Maine State Police trooper for likely saving their loved one.

In a news release, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said 82-year-old Bernard Perry, who has Alzheimer's, wandered from his home in Vassalboro around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Trooper Tyler Harrington found Perry in a ditch and carried him back to his cruiser until more help arrived.

The trooper searched the area after getting a tip from a plow driver about a man walking in the middle of the storm.

Moss said Perry could not walk and was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite. Perry's family gave police their permission to share the video of the incident.

Perry was taken to MaineGeneral Health in Augusta, where he is recovering.

Watch the video below.