How you can be a part of Luminaria 2022's poster

SAN ANTONIO — The organizers of Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, the largest event of its kind in south Texas, is going big for the design of its 2022 poster—and they're looking to San Antonio's arts-lovers to help out.

The festival is inviting locals to take part in the creation of what it's calling "the biggest human canvas ever made in San Antonio" at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Friday afternoon. Community members interested in participating are asked to wear "a white T-shirt, dress or complete attire" and arrive at Merida Plaza by 5 p.m.

There, they'll lay down as one part of the massive canvas-to-be, their white clothes functioning similarly to a green screen upon which the poster art will eventually be created. The idea is to emphasize the Alamo City's community spirit.

"We believe that San Antonio, with all of our difference colors, compose the portrait that illustrates south Texas," Luminaria organizers said in their release announcing the human canvas effort. "We can create a fusion of colors that will inspire new generations."

Online auction coming soon

As preparations for the festival continue, Luminaria staff are also gearing up for a May online auction to raise money for the event. Scheduled for May 5 through May 20, the fundraiser provides a chance for people to bid on all things art, including prints, swag bags, gift certificates and workshops.

