Lulu's Bakery Café is closing its doors for good

Lulu's Bakery Café is selling all of its stuff in an online liquidation which ends early May.

SAN ANTONIO — Long time San Antonio favorite Lulu's Bakery Café, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, is permanently closing its doors, according to an online auction.

The online auction posted on RCIAuctionGroup.com, closes May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and had 364 items listed.

In the online liquidation, things such as their wall-mounted air conditioning unit, booth seating, the soda fountain and deep fryers are available for buyers to place bids on.

If a buyer's bid wins, the buyer is legally obligated to purchase the item, the website said.

The website said a buyer's premium of 15 percent will be placed on all items purchased.

Lulu's Bakery Café is located just north of downtown at 918 North Main, San Antonio, TX, 78212.