New Braunfels residents push back against plans for Love's Truck Stop

At least 100 residents in New Braunfels have posted signs saying they are not in favor of a new truck stop being built along I-35.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Dozens of New Braunfels residents want to stop efforts to build a new truck stop close to their homes.

Developers are proposing to construct the Love's Truck Stop along northbound I-35, but some feel there's no need for it. The property has a wooden sign labeling it a developer's dream, but nearby residents think it could be a headache.

Dozens of signs reading "Stop Loves NB Truck Stop" can be seen in neighborhoods near the I-35 corridor.

“There’s definitely 100 (signs), and we still get people asking for them every day,” said Jonathan McJunkin, a nearby resident who lives in one of the neighborhoods off of I-35.

According to planning schematics from the City of New Braunfels, the Love’s Truck Stop would be within 200 feet of some homes. Notices for the possible zoning change have been posted online.

“We already have a truck stop within a one-mile radius of where this proposed truck stop is going to be,” McJunkin said.

The New Braunfels city planning commission is currently reviewing the project before it goes to city council.

At a June meeting, developers asked for more time to complete a traffic impact analysis for the area.

“In talking through with this, I’m going to go ahead and request we postpone it so the engineer, the city, TxDOT to iron this out,” a representative for one of the engineers said during the meeting.

According to public notice, the commission planned to review it at this week’s meeting, but engineers asked for more time.

McJunkin is all for growth, but says he wants it done responsibly.

“We need truck drivers. Without them we wouldn’t be able to function," he said. "We’re just asking our community to get involved and ask questions. Is there a better place for this?”