SAN ANTONIO — It seems cupid is working overtime this Valentine's Day.

More than 100 couples celebrated love by marrying in a midnight ceremony at the Bexar County Courthouse this Valentine's Day.

There will be two more ceremonies taking place today at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

While temperatures aren't expected to reach about 60 degrees, these newlyweds will have their love to keep them warm.

Take a look at some photos of the midnight ceremony below: