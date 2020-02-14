SAN ANTONIO — It seems cupid is working overtime this Valentine's Day. 

More than 100 couples celebrated love by marrying in a midnight ceremony at the Bexar County Courthouse this Valentine's Day. 

There will be two more ceremonies taking place today at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. 

While temperatures aren't expected to reach about 60 degrees, these newlyweds will have their love to keep them warm. 

Take a look at some photos of the midnight ceremony below: 

Bexar County Courthouse marries 100+ couples in midnight ceremony on Valentine's Day
01 / 15
02 / 15
03 / 15
04 / 15
05 / 15
06 / 15
07 / 15
08 / 15
09 / 15
10 / 15
11 / 15
12 / 15
13 / 15
14 / 15
15 / 15