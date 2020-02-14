SAN ANTONIO — It seems cupid is working overtime this Valentine's Day.
More than 100 couples celebrated love by marrying in a midnight ceremony at the Bexar County Courthouse this Valentine's Day.
There will be two more ceremonies taking place today at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
While temperatures aren't expected to reach about 60 degrees, these newlyweds will have their love to keep them warm.
Take a look at some photos of the midnight ceremony below:
