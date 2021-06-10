Longtime leader in east San Antonio Rev. Richard Dukes passes away from COVID-19 complications

For decades Rev. Dukes fought crime and mentored kids. He also worked on social justice issues.

SAN ANTONIO — A powerful servant in east San Antonio has finished his work here on earth.

Family members say Rev. Richard Dukes died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

For decades Rev. Dukes fought crime and mentored kids. He also worked on social justice issues.

"My babies lay on the floor because they're in fear of their life. They hear all the guns shooting. They know more about gun shots than firecrackers. They can tell the difference between the two," said Rev Richard Dukes in June of 2016.

He was a fixture in the east side community, always advocating for the needy.

He was the pastor of Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, but his reach extended far beyond the walls of his own congregation.

Richard Dukes was 77-years-old. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carter Taylor Williams Mortuary.