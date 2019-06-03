SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday morning, volunteers with the Advocates Boxing Youth Program found their weight room and gym destroyed by a fire.

Charlie Mata founded the youth program back in 1999.

"I've helped hundreds of kids," Mata said. "Some are now champions."

Mata believes the fire Saturday morning was started by squatters in the area. He said an inspector estimated the cost to rebuild to be about $150,000.

San Antonio Fire Department said arson investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The nonprofit had scheduled a plate sale for this Saturday prior to the fire, now donations will go towards getting new equipment and rebuilding when they can.