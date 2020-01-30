SAN ANTONIO — Basketball fans from near and far are continuing to honor the life and legacy of famed Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, including a wing shop in a San Antonio-area community.

Just days after Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash in California, Wingit in Universal City has come up with its own vibrant tribute to No. 24 with a splash of color and a mural capturing his passion on the hardwood.

The eatery posted a photo of the new mural along with the hashtag #RipKobe. It's just one of the unique ways Alamo City residents are celebrating Bryant; a local barber is also using his own tools and skills to create unique tributes on the heads of his patrons.

