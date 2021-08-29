Local organizations take in animals amidst Hurricane Ida

The San Antonio Humane Society has taken in more than 15 animals, meanwhile the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is offering free horse boarding.

SAN ANTONIO — As Hurricane Ida continues to make its way inland, residents are being asked to evacuate but several organizations are making sure no one gets left behind, especially animals.

A chorus of barking can be heard outside Canine Pavilion Kennel D at the San Antonio Humane Society, as the tail-wagging newcomers are being welcomed to the Alamo City.

"We're here to help and free up space that the shelters need and so they can transfer more and more animals from the hurricane," Kim Hinze, the Director of Development and Public Relations with the San Antonio Humane Society, said.

A team from the humane society went in ahead of Hurricane Ida. They met the Houston SPCA halfway to bring in 16 dogs.

"Our volunteers quickly activated and helped get those settled into our facilities," Hinze said.

This is not the first time the humane society has stepped in to help.

"We've done we do this every time there's a hurricane or something of a natural disaster," Hinze said.

Operation Kindness, a shelter from North Texas, also helped to transport animals from Louisiana. The organization took in more than 50 cats and dogs.

"We're all in this industry because we want to help animals and people and, you know, at some of the lowest times in the natural disaster could certainly fit in that to be able to help fill any type of void," Ed Jamison, the CEO of Operation Kindness in Carrollton, Texas.

Jamison said their crews arrived back at about 2 a.m.

Both organizations say getting these furry friends adopted, as well as donations can be a big help.

"So people coming and dropping off towels, bed sheets, blankets, dog beds, rubbing alcohol, anything like that, in addition to dog food is what the need is right now," Hinze said.

The organizations also said they would continue to stay engaged and monitor the situation.

"Any inconvenience that we have now is nothing in comparison to people that are actually living through the storm," Jamison said.

Additionally, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo said they would be offering free horse boarding for those affected by the Hurricane:

To find out more information about how to support the San Antonio Humane Society, visit their website.