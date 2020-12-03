SAN ANTONIO — Meridian Care on the city's northeast side has been taking precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak for weeks now.

On Wednesday, staff was notified that the company was upgrading their procedures and not allowing visitors due to Coronavirus concerns.

"We're going to close the doors and only essential staff and employees can come in—visitors are not allowed," said Abel Rodriguez, director of nursing services said at the facility.

Before the memo was sent Wednesday, the facility already had a protocol in place: All visitors had to wash their hands and were asked a series of questions.

"If they were traveling or around sick people, they were not allowed to go any further," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said they are sanitizing all their equipment and rooms several times a day to protect residents.

"They're already at risk," Rodriguez said. "I don't want to bring in somebody in here that is not being preventive and is sick and getting us sick as well. We have to be diligent; this is serious stuff."

Staff receive memo that there will no longer be visitor hours due to Coronavirus outbreak.

KENS5

RELATED: San Antonio SXSW alternative event postpones as coronavirus concerns grow

RELATED: NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Television shows begin taping without audiences over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: President Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days over coronavirus