SA nonprofit works to keep the homeless warm during cold temperatures

Looking for a way to help some of the city's most vulnerable?

SAN ANTONIO — After two homeless people were stabbed in San Antonio in recent weeks, shelter and hunger are longer no longer the only thing people on the streets are battling.

As temperatures begin to drop in San Antonio, a safe and warm place is needed more than ever. The local organization Yanawana Herbolarios is helping folks find it.

“As the season progresses, the need is going to get greater and greater,” said Sarah Sullivan, with organization.

Thanks to the organization's “Help stock the closet” clothing drive on Saturday, they collected coats, sweatshirts and jacket that they will be passing out to homeless people across San Antonio.

“Last night we went out and took all of the sweats and blankets and scarfs we had available,” Sullivan said.

The group says they'll be working to distributed what they collect Saturday afternoon to someone in need by Saturday night. They say now is the time to get involved and make a difference to help protect some of San Antonio’s most vulnerable.

“It’s hard for some folks to get the things they actually need that are seasonally appropriate. So we like to try and aim for those donations so they have what they need,” Sullivan said.